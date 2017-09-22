Cash Me Outside Girl Causes A Court Brawl In Double ‘Hi Bich / Whachu Know’ Video

Danielle Bregoli, otherwise known as Bhad Bhabie/Cash Me Outside Girl, has given us a double music video. It’s both epic and bizarre AF — watch ‘Hi Bich / Whachu Know’ here!

Danielle Bregoli, 14, who goes as Bhad Bhabie these days, just dropped a double video for her new songs “Hi Bich” and “Whachu Know” on Sept. 21, and you can watch it above! There’s a lot going on in the two-part video, and we won’t spoil it for you completely, but let’s just say there’s a courtroom fight, electric chair, a white horse — and a reference to Danielle and her mom’s controversy with Spirit Airlines from February — involved. Love her or hate her, you have to admit the teen is entertaining!

It’s been quite a controversial rise to stardom for Danielle. The 13-year-old first appeared on The Dr. Phil Show with her mother in 2016 to hash out their volatile relationship and hopefully get a handle on Danielle’s wild behavior. She’s also had plenty of run-ins with law enforcement. In fact, it’s been reported that police were called to the Bregoli home 51 times in just ONE year. See more pics of Danielle here.

However, with the viral popularity of her “cash me outside” quote, Danielle has gained thousands of loyal followers, and she’s certainly taken advantage of it. Sure, she still seems to be finding herself in the middle of fights and controversy, but with her recent signing with Atlantic Records, is taking another big step toward staying relevant. We can’t fault her for that, right?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the video for “Hi Bich?” Tell us if you love it!