If you Google “ageless,” you’ll probably get photos of Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. These iconic supermodels all returned to the runway on Sept. 22, for the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. It was a meeting of old and new, as they walked alongside Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cindy’s daughter Kaia Gerber. Everyone looked AMAZING in the show, and it was so fun to see these ladies back in their element! The original supers were all in gorgeous gold gowns, showing of their amazing figures.

If we can have their toned arms, shiny hair and long legs, at any time, that would be amazing. The ladies closed the show, and walked alongside designer Donatella Versace. The show was a tribute to her late brother Gianni, who was shot dead in 1997. Cindy wrote on Instagram: “I can’t even describe the feelings I had today. Thank you @Donatella_Versace for allowing us to pay tribute to Gianni and #Versace. Such a moment! 😘” Naomi added, “Amazing show !!! Thank you for brings us all together again.”

Donatella wrote, “THANK YOU to my icons. Thank you to everyone ♥️♥️♥️ #VersaceSS18 #versacetribute.” We are loving this reunion! See more pics of the gorgeous ladies in gold and the amazing fashion modeled by Kendall, Gigi and Kaia in the gallery attached!



