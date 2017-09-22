Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj & More Stunning Celebs Rocking Rapunzel-Length Locks

Long hair, don’t care! The hottest A-listers are channeling Rapunzel with their lengthy locks, including Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj and Tiny. Check out the fiercest celebrity manes!

Work it, ladies! Fashion and style trends are always changing, but if there’s one thing for certain: it’s that celebrities are ahead of the game. Many of the sexiest stars are donning long hair this year, some using extensions or wigs to help get their desired look. Kim Kardashian, 36, has been turning up the heat with her Repunzul-length locks, giving us serious inspiration with her long, sleek ‘do. The reality star looked hotter than ever while appearing in the brand new promo for her family’s 10th anniversary episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She kept her signature dark color for the occasion, but switched it up for NYFW. Kim dropped jaws at the ICONS party in NYC on Sept. 8, pairing her sparkling silver gown with long blonde hair. See pics of celebs with super long hair, here.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, has been nailing it with her fierce fashions lately, especially while gracing fans with her presence at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in Brooklyn on Sept. 18. The Xscape singer rocked long blonde hair with brown highlighted pieces for the star-studded event. She gave credit to her glam squad, writing, “You can tell I’m feeling myself of course!!😜 Thx to #noigjeremy for coming thru for my girls & I & @sewjodie for my inches baby & @hair4kicks for making me a believer & @beautybybeyina my go to girl when I’m in LA 🙏🏽👑💋.” Our girl Nicki Minaj, 34, has also been looking fabulous with her fierce ankle-length locks over the last few months!

The “Anaconda” rapper stepped out in Paris on March 7 for Paris Fashion Week, rocking some of the longest hair we’ve ever seen, and yet she pulled it off like a pro! Kylie Jenner, 20, also jumped on the hot trend, taking to Instagram on March 7 to show off her locks which cascaded down past her butt. Even though tons of celebrities decided to shave their heads this year, many are going the opposite direction including Vanessa Hudgens, 28, Rihanna, 29, Demi Lovato, 25, and the Queen herself, Beyoncé, 36.

HollywoodLifers, do you love the long hair fad?