Mom & 2 Boys, 12, Rescued From Boat During 150 Mph Hurricane Winds In Puerto Rico: Watch

Slammed with high winds & stranded for 24 hrs., a mom & her sons were miraculously saved after their boat flipped off the coast of Puerto Rico. The man they were with didn’t live. Watch the dramatic video here!

In an amazing feat, a woman and two 12-year-old boys, were rescued from Hurricane Maria on Sept. 21. The three, who are believed to be family, were stranded on a capsized boat off the coast of Puerto Rico for a terrifying 24 hours! While it’s a miracle the three survived, the man they were with, believed to be the boys’ father, tragically did not live. The dramatic rescue however, was captured on video, showing the US Coast Guard airlifting each survivor as their boat gets blasted by huge waves and 150 mph winds. Click here to see devastating pics from Hurricane Maria.

In the footage, which was captured by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ashley Johnson, the woman and boys, whose names have not been released, can be seen waving frantically at a British Royal Navy helicopter as it moves in to bring them to safety. It was later reported, according to, Metro UK, that the British man they were with had been unable to escape the shipwreck and died before emergency crews were able to stage the rescue. The family, on board the 146ft former oceanographic research vessel, called the Ferrel after their engine disabled. They sent out their SOS signal at 11:30 am on Sept. 20.

While the Coast Guard had been communicating with the family before the boat flipped over, radio contact was lost as the category 5 hurricane grew worse. In fact, the rescue couldn’t be executed until after Maria moved further away and weather conditions improved. Only then was the Coast Guard able to deploy it’s rescue helicopter. In addition to the Coast Guard, who deployed a plane and a cutter, the Navy and Customs and Border-Protection also contributed to the rescue effort. The search team was led to a point just off the coast of Vieques courtesy of the ship’s radio signal. However, the team had to travel 50 miles away from the original distress call to find the capsized boat.

“We initially got the call — a vessel in distress, a family of four, north of St. Croix, literally in the teeth of a hurricane,” said Coast Guard Rear Admiral Peter Brown. “We were obviously concerned. We didn’t ask their names and didn’t ask why they were out there.” The admiral added, “There was obvious joy in the command center when the aircraft spotted them and the helicopter hoisted them to safety. We are happy we were able to rescue three and sad we weren’t able to rescue the fourth.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how incredible is this footage? Are you amazed the family survived?