Beyonce & JAY-Z Share A Sweet Kiss In Rare PDA Photo On Lavish Date Night

Bey and Jay are seriously goals. The singer took to her website on Sept. 21 to post photos from their date night on a yacht, naturally, and we’re loving it.

Beyoncé gave us a peak into her life with husband JAY-Z, captioning a group of photos with “Date Night;” the mother of three, 36, posted multiple photos of the yacht and of her look, but only one that showed she and Hov, 47, sharing a sweet kiss. In the kissing pic on her website, Bey is shown wearing denim cut off shorts and a striped button-down shirt; Hov is very relaxed in a hoodie and shorts. It’s nice to see the parents kicking back and relaxing!

The two have actually been showering each other with love recently! At the Made in America Festival over Labor Day weekend, Jay led the crowd in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in a “Happy Birthday” singalong, while his lady sat in the stands with their daughter, Blue Ivy, 5. “Shout out to Beyoncé. Beautiful Bey is in the house tonight. Happy Birthday my love,” he said. The newborn twins – Rumi and Sir – were also spotted at the festival on Sept. 2! It was a complete family affair.

Ever since she had the twins, Jay has been even more attached to Bey. As we previously told you, he finds her curves extremely attractive, and ever since she gave birth to the twins, he’s even more into her! “JAY-Z is freaking out over Beyonce‘s insane mom curves, he is more attracted to her than ever before,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Beyonce is looking more fierce than ever and Jay can’t keep his hands off his gorgeous wife. Thanks to her nursing not just one baby but two newborns, Beyonce has curves like never before,” the source added. Good for them! She looks absolutely stunning.

