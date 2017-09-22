Ashley Parker Angel Reveals The Secret To His Flawless 6-Pack & Instagram Worthy Bod

Seriously, how does he do it? Ashley Parker Angel spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about how important living healthy is, and how his own supplement line, Next Level Focus, has upped his fitness game.

Ashley Parker Angel, 36, stopped by the HollywoodLife.com studio in New York City to chat on our weekly podcast, which you can download and listen to for free right HERE. Not only did we take gorgeous portrait shots of the Wicked on Broadway star, but he brought us a few bottles of his energy supplement, Next Level Focus, to try out. It turns out that the supplement has changed Ashley’s life for the better, and he not only explained the process behind creating it but also shared how it enhances his every day life — including his workouts, which have turned his body into the masterpiece you see on his Instagram. Make sure you listen to Ashley’s full interview on iTunes by clicking the link above, but we’ve got the highlights for you to check out below.

“Well, I’ve always been really into supplements and health and wellness. The passion was there, the last four/five years I feel like I’ve been able to actually stay consistent. Because my lifestyle has always been so sporadic, you know? I come from the music industry where all growing up I toured, I lived out of a suitcase, it was very hard to be healthy,” Ashley explained. “I didn’t always make the right choices and maybe it’s just getting a little more mature — we’ll use the word mature — I find that I just feel better when I make the right, healthy choices in my life.” One of those choices was creating Next Level Focus, which Ashley worked hard to make sure was better than a lot of other supplements out there. “I actually interviewed so many different labs, because a lot of the vitamin companies out there, they put bad things in the vitamins. You read this, you’re like, ‘What’s this titanium dioxide?’ Like that’s terrible for you, and that’s in so many vitamins that you’re supposedly taking,” he explained.

And the best part? Whatever Ashley found at those labs totally worked. As he puts it, “It’s a product that it’s smooth energy, there’s no jitters, there’s no crash, and we’ve been getting amazing feedback. If you just read the reviews on Amazon, people are absolutely loving it. I have everybody in ‘Wicked on Broadway’ taking it now.” Ashley also explained that by focusing on his fitness and taking his supplement, he finds that posting updates on his Instagram provides him with accountability. “Social media is now my accountability partner. And all these people who are following me are my accountability partners,” Ashley shared. “And in a way, like trying this before has never worked when it’s just up to me. Because if it’s just up to me, I like to be lazy kind of. I’m like everyone else, I’d rather just watch Netflix.” Um, same, Ashley.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Ashley creating his own supplement and showing off his healthy choices on Instagram? Comment below, let us know!