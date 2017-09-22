Aaron Carter Checks Into Treatment Facility To ‘Focus’ His Attention On His ‘Health’

What a relief! Troubled singer Aaron Carter has decided to check into a treatment facility after a series of disturbing life events including a DUI arrest and a dangerous car wreck. We’ve got the details.

Aaron Carter troubled life has taken so many dark turns lately that he’s finally decided to pull it together and get help. “Aaron has decided to enter a facility to improve his health and work on his overall wellness,” Aaron’s spokesperson Steve Honig tells HollywoodLife.com on Sept. 22. “He is going to do this privately and focus all his attention on being the best person and performer possible. He is grateful for the support and love from his fans and looks forward to coming back stronger than ever before.”

The former tween sensation’s life has been in a downward spiral and his most recent crisis was on Sept. 21, when police were called to his Florida apartment after someone called 911 claiming he was suicidal. TMZ reported that a friend had been on the phone with Aaron and he sounded like he was under the influence of something. He didn’t come to the door when neighbors tried to check him, but he did answer when police arrived. Cops in St. Petersburg performed a whopping FOUR welfare checks on the singer back in the beginning of Sept. after those close to him became concerned about his mental well-being. See pics of Aaron, here.

Aaron was involved in a serious wreck that totaled his car back on Sept. 5. He’s been in chronic pain ever since, tweeting “This sh*t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f**ked up.” It seemed to make him reevaluate things though, as he added, “Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4.” He was arrested back on July 15 on suspicion of DUI and drug possession in Georgia and his gaunt mugshot had fans really worried about the performer’s health.

