Toddler Girl Gets Nailed In Face With 105 Mph Ball At Yankees Game & Players Break Down In Tears

While enjoying a Yankees game, a girl was tragically struck in the face by a foul ball. Bloodied, she was brought to the hospital. Watch players’ heartbreaking reactions.

A fun day at the ballpark turned into a nightmare for one young fan and her family after the toddler, whose name has not been released, was smashed in the face by a 105 mph line drive. The tragic event took place during a Yankees game against the Minnesota Twins in the Bronx on Sept. 20. The little girl was sitting with her grandparents in the lower-level seats of Yankee Stadium when she was struck, causing about a five-minute delay in the game while she received on-site medical treatment. She ended up being transported to nearby NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. Outside the hospital, the child’s father and grandfather, who declined to give their names, briefly spoke with reporters.

When asked whether the child would need surgery, the girl’s father, who declined to give his name, replied, “It’s too early to tell.” “She’s doing all right. Just keep her in your thoughts,” he told WABC-NY. After the horrific incident occurred, Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier, whose fifth-inning liner hit the girl, looked visibly upset, while teammate Matt Holliday wiped away tears. Once he realized what had happened, Todd immediately put his hand to his mouth and went down on one knee. All other players also seemed visibly shaken by the injury.

After the game, Todd had tears in his eyes as he spoke to reporters. The athlete has two young children of his own, both under three years old. “It was terrible,” he said. “I was shaken up a little bit. I hope she is all right. It is something that I wish never happened. It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough to be a part of, to be honest.” In a statement released by the team, the Yankees said, “The child who was struck with a batted ball today was given first aid at the ballpark and is receiving medical attention at an area hospital.” The organization declined further comment, citing HIPAA laws, according to the New York Post.

Child gets hit by a foul ball at Yankees game. The players' reactions say it all. pic.twitter.com/YIyaBJq7tT — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 20, 2017

As sad as it is, this young girl isn’t the only fan to get hit by a ball at Yankee Stadium. Some may recall that an Aaron Judge foul ball hit a male fan in July, leaving him needing medical attention, and in May, a young boy was hit in the head by Chris Carter‘s broken bat and left bloodied. Since these awful incidents, a source said the team would continue to look into installing extra netting to ensure spectator safety.

