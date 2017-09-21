Los Angeles Rams Vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Online

It’s a NFC West showdown, as the Los Angeles Rams take on the winless San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 21. The NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ kicks off at 8:25 PM ET so find out how to watch.

Road trip! The Los Angeles Rams will take the 5 & ½ hour drive north to meet the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara (though, that’s not adding in California’s notorious traffic.) The Rams are coming off a disappointing loss to the Washington team, while the Niners are searching for their first victory of the 2017-18 NFL season. It’s a Golden State showdn as these NFC West rivals go head-to-head for another exciting edition of Thursday Night Football, so fans better not miss it.

The 49ers suffered a 23-3 blowout in Week 1 to the Carolina Panthers, and it seemed they were going to pull out the win in a low-scoring game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 17. By the middle of the fourth quarter, the score was 9-6, with San Francisco leading. However, Russell Wilson, 28, avoided two possible sacks to connect with Paul Richardson for the game’s only touchdown. Despite this loss, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, 37, sees some improvement, especially with running back Carlos Hyde.

Carlos is fourth in the league win rushing with 169 yards, and he’s averaging 7.0 yards a carry – which is phenomenal. If he could just find the endzone, he might be able to turn San Francisco’s luck around. “I’ve been pleased with Carlos in both games,” coach Shanahan said Monday per Fox Sports. “He came to compete (Sunday), and it showed.” If the Rams’ defense is just as bad as it was when playing Washington, Carlos might finally pick up a few touchdowns.

