Tiny and Wendy Williams are in an all-out brawl right now, but do they have room for one more battle? We’re talking about fashion! Who has the sexier outfits? Scroll through our gallery and vote!

Wendy Williams, 53, is unintentionally in a major feud with Tiny, 42, after getting into a fight with her husband, T.I., 36. That’s how that goes, though, right? Wendy’s been using Tiny as a way to insult Tip, from her looks, to her name — aka telling Tip that his wife isn’t “the only one who’s ‘tiny'”. Sick burn, but pretty messed up! Now that Tiny’s been dragged into the mix, it seems like things are going to get worse from here, especially when her band, Xscape, performs on The Wendy Williams Show! If the two sat down together though, they might find out that they have something in common: incredibly sexy outfits! Scroll through our gallery above to see their sexiest looks EVER!

Slaying sexy styles is basically Tiny’s MO. The singer is a fan of rocking skimpy bikinis and swimsuits that flaunt her curves and show off her totally tight body. She’s looking better than ever after working out with a personal trainer post-T.I. breakup, and the results are amazing. Since she’s reunited with Xscape, she’s also gravitated toward outfits that show a ton of skin, like low-cut rompers, Daisy Dukes, and barely-there tops.

Wendy has a different brand of sexy. The talk show host doesn’t usually show a lot of skin, but her outfits are still hot as hell. We know that Wendy has an incredible body. T.I. shaded her by sharing a bikini pic, implying that she didn’t look good. Wendy clapped back by saying she was “proud” of how she looked naked. And she should be! Some of her best outfits are classy and understated, but also show off her beautiful curves. She’s a fan of chic dresses that ooze sexiness!

HollywoodLifers, whose style do you think is better — Wendy or Tiny? Let us know!