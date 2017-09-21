The gang’s all here! Stiles and Derek return to Beacon Hills to help the pack in this sneak peek of the series finale of ‘Teen Wolf.’ Is anyone else crying?

Scott (Tyler Posey), Malia (Shelley Hennig), Lydia (Holland Roden), and Peter (Ian Bohen) are in the middle of quite the predicament when Stiles and Derek arrive to save the day. Gerard’s hunters show up to where Deucalion is training Scott and Malia to try and take them out. One of the hunters is about to fire at Scott when Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) — driving Roscoe — runs the guy over. “You didn’t think you were doing this without me, did you?” Stiles says to his best friend. Derek (Tyler Hoechlin) steps in and adds, “Without us.” YAS! Sterek lives!

Man, it’s good to see these two. Derek showed up in the Sept. 17 episode when Argent went to Brazil. Stiles appeared in the season 6B premiere. He’s been taking part in an FBI internship, and the pack decided not to involve him in the drama that’s been going down in Beacon Hills. But Scott and the pack couldn’t win this final fight without Stiles and Derek. They’re OG members of the pack.

So many Teen Wolf fan faves have made their way back to the show in the final episodes. Jackson (Colton Haynes) and Ethan (Charlie Carver) returned to the show as a couple! We can’t wait to see Stiles, Lydia, Jackson, and Ethan in the same conversation. Now that will be a very interesting conversation. Scott’s dad also made a brief appearance in season 6B. The Teen Wolf series finale airs Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Stiles and Derek are back on Teen Wolf? How do you think the show will end? Let us know!