OMG! Some photos just surfaced of Scott Disick planting a kiss on his new ladylove Sofia Richie in Miami and you HAVE to see them! Read on!

Summer may officially be over, but things are still white hot in Miami! Scott Disick, 34, and his 19-year-old flame Sofia Richie were spied sharing a smooch while sunbathing together near their hotel on Sept. 21! Guess they’re not “just homies” after all! These two have been regularly spotted together in New York and LA in recent weeks but some steamy PDA is definitely new! CHECK OUT THE PICS RIGHT HERE.

Along with shots of them sharing an intimate kiss at the beach, the day of fun in the sun gave Sofia loads of opportunities to flaunt her svelte figure for any and all prying eyes in the area! She opted for a stunning white bikini for the afternoon of lounging. When they called it a day, she pulled on some sexy striped slacks for their stroll back to the hotel. Okay, let’s be honest, these two are a pretty fetching couple!

As we reported on Sept. 18, Sofia’s loved ones are worried about her and her new romance with Scott. They are convinced he’s going to use her and lose her! “Sofia’s friends and family are not exactly thrilled that she’s dating Scott — to say the least,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s the age difference for starters, she’s only 19, while he’s 34. Then there’s the fact he’s been in rehab, he’s a womanizer, and has three children. Sofia is completely crazy about Scott though, she’s totally head-over-heels in love, and thinks he’s the coolest, funniest, sexiest guy she’s ever met.”

HollywoodLifers, are you digging these pics as much as us!? Are you afraid Sofia is going to get her heart broken? Tell us your thoughts below!