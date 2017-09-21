Nibiru Theory: Will Hidden Planet X Smash Into Earth On September 23 Ending The World?

Are we just days away from the end of the world? A terrifying claim is making the rounds that a giant hidden planet is about to smash into the Earth on Sept. 23. We’ve got the details on the Nibiru Theory.

Well there go our plans for the weekend! An author and Christian numerologist claims that a mysterious hidden Planet X — also known as Nibiru — is heading into our solar system and will destroy our world on Saturday Sept. 23, 2017. David Meade says he used text found Biblical passages, including Luke’s 21: 25 to 26 and Revelation 12:1, as well as the Pyramids of Giza and the recent full solar eclipse to conclude — with zero scientific evidence — that Sept. 23rd is the end life of Earth as we know it. He claims Nibiru will either crash into our planet, turning it into space dust, or it will graze us and pull our Earth off of it’s axis, which will cause devastating earthquakes, volcano eruptions, hurricanes and other violent acts of mother nature. Wait — that’s already happening!

Of course NASA has confirmed that his “theory” is complete BS and that no mystery planet is out there waiting to collide with Earth in a matter of days. NASA senior scientist David Morrison even made a video about it explaining how Nibiru is an impossibility after getting a letter from a 12-year-old girl who said she and her classmates were terrified about the apocalyptic claim. See pics of the total solar eclipse, here.

“There is no credible evidence for the existence of Nibiru,” he says is the simplest answer before going on to give more scientific reasons. He says if Nibiru existed, it would already be perturbing the orbits of Mars and Earth, and that isn’t happening. He ended his video with the sharply worded message, “Please, get over it. Nibiru isn’t real. Planet X isn’t real. We don’t have to worry about this hoax.” Whew, that’s a relief. It would really suck for the world to end on Saturday just as all of the new fall TV shows are about to premiere next week!

