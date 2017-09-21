Miley Cyrus Gets Sweet & Soulful On New Breakup Song ‘Week Without You’

Miley Cyrus just dropped a country breakup song, and we’re here for it. Listen to ‘Week Without You,’ where Miley continues to return to her roots — but who’s it about?!

Miley Cyrus, 24, is a country girl at heart, and if you have any doubt about that, just take a listen to “Week Without You” (Sept. 21.) There’s barely a week to go before her new album Younger Now comes out on Sept. 29, but waiting is no fun and this is just what we needed!

“I know that I gave you my heart,” Miley croons on the chorus, “But you stomped it to the ground.” Any ideas as to which ex Miles is singing about? “And that’s what’s got me wondering what it’s like,” she continues, “To not have you around.” Burn! (Miley does admit to missing him or her at the very end, though.) See Miley’s best throwback photos here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Week Without You,” which the former Disney star co-wrote and co-produced, and listen below:

If I spent a week without you

Bet you’d wonder what I do

I think that I’d start going out

Get caught kissing other dudes It seems you just wanna bring me down, down

With your bad attitude (bad attitude)

When you know I’m not one to keep dealing with the shit

That you put me through

Miley will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Festival this weekend in Las Vegas, NV, so keep an eye out for that! Maybe she’ll debut this new song live.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about “Week Without You?” Tell us if you love it — and which ex you think she’s referencing!