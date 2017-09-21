Alexis Skyy Vs. Masika Kalysha: Which ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Has The Hotter IG Feed?

Fetty Wap’s former flames Alexis Skyy and Masika Kalysha are turning up the heat on the gram. Which sizzling ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star is slaying the IG game?

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars are always making a splash, especially when it comes to Alexis Skyy, 23, and Masika Kalysha, 32. It’s no secret that these two aren’t friends, considering their heated feuds over the course of season four. However, we’ve got to give credit to Alexis and Masika, since they’re continually bringing their A-game when it comes to their Instagram feeds. Both boss babes have previously been romantically linked to Fetty Wap, 26, and Masika even has a precious baby girl with the rapper. He’s one lucky guy! But which of these two bombshells is your IG inspiration? We’ve rounded up their fiercest pics, so you can vote on your fave, below!

Fans were shocked to hear the rumors that Alexis is now pregnant with Fetty’s fourth child, but she still hasn’t confirmed or denied the speculation. It was only a week ago that it was reported that Alexis was expecting a bundle of joy with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, according to BET. The reality star shared a questionable photo on Sept. 19, where she can be seen lying down with her tummy exposed next to a plate of fruit. Alexis and Fetty have allegedly worked out all their issues, the website reports, and they are supposedly ready to continue forward as a couple. Alexis and Fetty re-followed each other on IG, but the former flames could just be friends.

Viewers didn’t know what to expect when Masika seemingly chimed in on the matter, taking to social media on Sept. 11. “Spoiler alert Abuick Dirt is planning a BIG REVEAL at the reunion 😳she’s gonna shock me by saying she’s pregnant wit waps 27th child 😳egad,” the stunner wrote. “I’ll run off the stage crying & everyone will clutch their pearls & the world will care & she will hope for a season 5 contract 😳😩😂.” Hopefully, these two can eventually let bygones be bygones, especially if Alexis is having a baby with Fetty.

