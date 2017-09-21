Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Being In Cleveland With Tristan: Why She’s Smitten With Her New Life

From the West Coast to the East! Although Khloe Kardashian is an LA girl, there’s one thing her native doesn’t have that Cleveland does! Find out why she’s obsessed with her man’s hometown!

Can we officially call Khloe Kardashian, 33, an East Coast chick? Well, she hasn’t planted her roots in Cleveland, permanently [yet] with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26; However, she is gushing about her love for Ohio in a new interview! “I do really love Cleveland, I really enjoy it,” Khloe told Steve Harvey on his show, Thursday, about jetting back and forth from LA to Ohio; where Thompson, who plays for the Cavaliers, lives. “I love the best of both worlds.” And, there’s one special reason she loves Cleveland so much — The weather!

Now, usually, people on the East Coast envy the Westcoast-ers because of their year-round warm weather. However, Khloe loves the changing seasons in Ohio. “It’s so different from LA and I love the seasons,” she admitted. “I spend Christmas out there and I’ve never had a white Christmas. I’ve never gotten to experience that… The people are so nice; they’re so real. I really enjoy it.” Aw!

In the same interview, Khloe was joined by Scott Disick, 34, who also revealed that Tristan has earned his stamp of approval! “He’s the first nice, normal guy she’s ever brought home,” Scott told Harvey, adding that Thompson fits in “pretty well” with the Kardashian/Jenner family. “He’s an unbelievable guy,” Scott added.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in Sept. 2016, when they were first spotted on a tropical vacation together. The Good American designer and the NBA star stayed quiet about their budding romance at first, due in part to Khloe’s admission that she likes to keep her relationships close to her heart because of lessons she learned from past experiences. However, over time, both stars began to open up a bit more.

Now, we’re always thrilled to see photos and their usual workout snaps together! Talk about relationship goals, right? And, rumor has it that Tristan may pop the question this year — Fingers crossed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe finally met “the one?”