Torrei Hart Gushes She’s Living Her ‘Best Life Ever’ After Ex Kevin Hart’s Alleged Cheating Drama

As Kevin Hart goes through hell over his alleged sex tape, his ex-wife is having the time of her life. Torrei Hart said she’s all about ‘positive vibes.’ In the wake of Kevin’s scandal, she admitted that life was ‘good.’

Now, while Torrei Hart, 39, didn’t specifically name her ex-husband, Kevin Hart, 38, in the Sept. 20 Instagram video, the timing was a bit interesting. Kevin, as most know, is dealing with drama over an alleged sex tape and a reported extortion plot. While the Get Hard comedian is dealing with this latest “error in judgment,” his first wife was busy with her own business. “Day 2 of shooting #PerfectlySingleMovie with by boy [Joe Torry, 51],” she said on the set of the movie, Perfectly Single. “I’m just out here living my best life ever. God is good.” Torrei tagged the post #actress #producer #happy #blessed and #positivevibes.

Torrei smile could not have been wider, as she was getting made up for her scene. Even as Joe was recording, Torrei was just posing for the camera. Work it, girl! Torrei seemed completely happy, probably because she felt a tad bit “vindicated” after Kevin’s public apology to his current (pregnant) wife, Eniko Parrish, 33. Remember, Kevin has been up front with how his infidelity ultimately led to his first marriage’s end. After Kevin supposedly got caught cheating again, Torrei felt like she was “right all along,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

However, don’t expect Torrei to tear into Kevin the same way his fans turned on him after he made his public apology. She’s not the one to “put gasoline on this fire,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, and she’d rather focus on her own success than her ex’s downfall. Even when Torrei sat down with Inside Edition on Sept. 18, she seemed to sidestep questions about Kevin’s cheating. When asked if she thought Kevin’s past cheating meant that it was a matter of time before he two-timed Eniko, all Torrei said was, “All I can say is if it happened to me, it could happen to anyone.”

Torrei isn’t the only one rising above this drama, as it seems Eniko is standing by her man. Days after Kevin admitted that he made a “bad…mistake,” Eniko was spotted on the set of Kevin’s new film, Night School. As he was taking phone calls, Eniko was spotted walking with her head held high.

