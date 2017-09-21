Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal: Wife Eniko Demands He Give Her All His Phone Passwords

Uh oh. Kevin Hart is about to be put under a massive microscope, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned his wife, Eniko, wants complete access to his phone after his explosive cheating and sex tape scandals.

“Eniko [Parrish] does genuinely believe Kevin [Hart] loves her and regrets the poor decisions he’s made. His public apology and admission of guilt went a long way to making things right. But there’s still a ways to go. He’s going to have to rebuild the trust because it was pretty much shattered. She wants all his passwords and the right to look at his phone anytime. Now, it’s on him to prove to her that she can trust him,” a source close to Eniko tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Considering Kevin is being extorted over an alleged video tape showing him making “mistakes” and stepping out on his seven months pregnant wife, we fully understand why Eniko would want full access to her husband’s phone. Would you trust your significant other after you discovered he/she may have stepped out on you with someone else, AND it was all caught on video? We wouldn’t. At least, it’d be very hard to trust that person again. And this, of course, comes just weeks after Kevin was accused of cheating on Eniko while out at a nightclub with another woman.

“I made a bad error in judgement and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids,” Kevin said of being extorted in an Instagram video posted on Sept. 17. “At the end of the day you’ve got to do better, but I’m not going to let someone make financial gain for my mistakes….I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

