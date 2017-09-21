Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Had Secret London Vacation: She Wants To Get To Know His Family

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may be keeping their relationship out of the limelight — but that doesn’t mean it’s not serious! In fact Tay reportedly made a recent trip across the pond to bond with her British beau’s fam!

Taylor Swift, 27, seems really serious about Joe Alwyn, 26. Serious enough, that is, to make a secret trip to the UK to with the British heartthrob so she could get to know his family! When you’re Tay, it’s very hard to keep your whereabouts unknown, but the pair managed to keep the vacation secret by reportedly staying at Tay’s squad member Cara Delevingne, 25, west London flat! “Taylor made the trip to England to spend time with Joe’s family and friends, and Cara offered to have them at her place in Chiswick,” an insider told The Sun. “Obviously Taylor can stay at the world’s swankiest hotels but that’s not really her bag.”

The insider went on to explain why Tay is working so hard to make her relationship with Joe more private than her previous romances. “She’s trying to keep a low profile with Joe, and staying with Cara has let her do that,” the source said. “Instead of being stopped by fans for selfies, they’ve been able to come and go totally unnoticed.” Privacy is so important to any relationship, but especially a new one AND one between high profile celebs. We’re glad Tay and Joe have found a way to keep their love private for now. Click here to see pics of all of Tay’s British beaus.

“Things are getting serious between them, and Taylor wants to spend as much time getting to know Joe’s world as possible,” the source added. “They can’t get enough of each other.” Well that’s definitely obvious! This trip comes right after Joe reportedly made the trek to Nashville, Tennessee earlier in the summer to meet Tay’s fam. Okay, that definitely sounds like the beginnings of a serious relationship to us! HollywoodLife.com has contacted a rep for Taylor for comment.

