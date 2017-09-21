Jimmy Kimmel Slams ‘Inbred’ Sen. John Kennedy In Round 3 Of His Health Care Battle: ‘Listen Lady’

For the third night in a row Jimmy Kimmel tore into politicians over their latest attempt to kill Obamacare. He even called a senator ‘inbred’ over comments he made about the comedian right to discuss health care issues.

Jimmy Kimmel, 48, is not going to step down from his soap box over Senate Republicans trying to kill Obamacare with the Cassidy-Graham bill. For the third night in a row on Sept. 21, he laid into politicians trying to shift decision-making to states where insurance companies could deny someone with a pre-existing condition coverage, like his four-month-old son Billy who was born with a defect. He’s especially pissed that one of the sponsors of the bill — Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy — went on TV and promised that he would never vote for a bill that didn’t pass the “Jimmy Kimmel Test”…and his OWN BILL doesn’t. Jimmy was pure fire and did hold back his anger in the seven minute opening monologue.

“Some of the character they drag out of the swamp to defend this. This morning Fox had the other Senator from Louisiana John Kennedy — no relation as you will clearly see — this is what he had to say about me.” Jimmy then rolled a clip showing the senator speaking, and he had a very high voice and unfortunate drawl. “I think our biggest opponents at this point are Senator Bernie Sanders and Jimmy Kimmel. Bernie is Bernie, and I don’t know Mr. Kimmel. He’s a funny guy, I don’t think anybody would confuse him with a well-respected health care expert. I wouldn’t take advice from Charlie Sheen either.” OH SNAP!

Jimmy went to town on Kennedy, first mocking his womanly voice by saying, “Listen lady. I don’t know how many times I’ve had to say it. I’m not pretending to be an expert. I’m asking why people like you aren’t listening to actual experts like the American Medical Association. And by the way, the fact that Charlie Sheen is still alive shows he probably knows more about health care than any of us do.” HAH! Very true. See pics of Jimmy’s son Billy.

“But I understand the gist of what he’s saying, that I should not be the guy you go to for information on health care. And if these guys like inbred John Kennedy would tell the truth for a change, I wouldn’t have to!” Jimmy ranted. “I see these comments from these angry people saying ‘what qualifies you to talk about this stuff? You’re a comedian, go back to not being funny’ and I find it is my duty to remind these people who are so concerned about my qualifications that the guy you voted for president….his qualification was this,” and rolled a clip of Donald firing singer Meat Loaf on The Apprentice. Bravo Jimmy!

