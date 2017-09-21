This is so exciting! Beyonce and JAY-Z are set to step up for those in need and headline a hurricane benefit concert in Brooklyn, claims a Sept. 21 report. Here’s what we know!

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, will “return to the stage for a concert with [to] benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma,” Us Weekly reports. The huge event will take place at Barclays Center in NYC on Oct. 17, according to the site, and other Roc Nation artists will reportedly perform, too. (It’s worth noting that the Barclays calendar is 100% clear on Oct. 17.) So cool!

TIDAL tells HollywoodLife.com: “TIDAL will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow. We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations, but stay tuned.” It’s likely that the events are one and the same, since the recurring TIDAL X show always benefits various charities, and Beyonce has headlined in the past. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more!

Beyonce has been extremely involved in hurricane relief efforts. She recorded a video message for the Hand in Hand telethon on Sept. 12, asking fans to “come together in a collective effort to raise our voices, to help our communities, to lift our spirits and heal.” She added: “During a time where it’s impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse, natural disasters take precious life, do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes.”

