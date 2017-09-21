‘L&HH’: Is Fetty Wap’s Ex Alexis Skyy Really Pregnant With His Child Or Is It A Plot Twist?

Alexis Skyy is reportedly expecting a baby with her ex Fetty Wap! Her nemesis Masika Kalysha claims there’s going to be a big announcement during the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ reunion, so what gives?!

Does Alexis Skyy, 23, have a bun in the oven? The word on the street is that she’s pregnant with Fetty Wap’s child. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star took to Instagram with a questionable photo on Sept. 19, where she can be seen lying on a bed with her tummy exposed next to a plate of fruit and it’s captioned with a heart emoji. The couple has allegedly worked out all their issues, according to BET, and they are reportedly ready to move forward in their relationship. Adding fuel to the fire, Alexis and Fetty re-followed each other on Instagram. Her co-star Masika Kalysha, 32, seemingly chimed in on the matter, taking to Twitter to comment about baby rumors on Sept. 11.

“Spoiler alert Abuick Dirt is planning a BIG REVEAL at the reunion 😳she’s gonna shock me by saying she’s pregnant wit waps 27th child 😳egad,” Masika wrote. “& I’ll run off the stage crying & everyone will clutch their pearls & the world will care & she will hope for a season 5 contract 😳😩😂.” The tension between Alexis and Masika has reached a boiling point during season 4 of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and the two have been at odds for years. Fans are convinced Alexis is expecting the “My Way” rapper’s child in the coming months, but neither of them have confirmed the speculation sweeping the Internet. Fetty is already the proud father of three adorable kids.

After Masika took to social media, Alexis clapped back in a lengthy post to Snapchat, telling her nemesis, “Stop f*****g worrying abut me,” and so much more. A lot of the beef between the ladies is reportedly due to their relationships with the rapper, since Masika also has a precious daughter with Fetty named Khari Barbie Maxwell. Hopefully, the ladies can be amicable going forward, especially if Alexis is expecting a bundle of joy with him.

Spoiler alert Abuick Dirt is planning a BIG REVEAL at the reunion 😳she's gonna shock me by saying she's pregnant wit waps 27th child 😳egad! — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) September 12, 2017

& I'll run off the stage crying & everyone will clutch their pearls & the world will care & she will hope for a season 5 contract 😳😩😂 — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) September 12, 2017

