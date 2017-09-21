It’s been more than a decade since we first met Meredith Grey and her doctor pals on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and as many fans know, a LOT has happened since then. But can you recall how it all began? Find out here!

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its FOURTEENTH season on Sept. 28 — just one week from today — so it’s been quite a while since the show premiered on ABC in 2005. And so much has happened since we were first introduced to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her doctor friends. For instance, did you know that Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) wasn’t in the original script for the first episode of the series? Producers thought that they needed another male character to hang out with George O’Malley (T.R. Knight) to balance out the girls, so they added Justin in digitally after the episode was filmed — that’s typically one fun fact about the show that blows people’s minds. Want to test your knowledge and see what else you may or may not have remembered about the pilot episode? Take our quiz below and see how you do.

As for what Season 14 may hold, the trailer teases a romance between Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Maggie, a reunion between Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Ravers), and so much more! Furthermore, Giacomo Gianniotti told our sister site TVLine that Season 14 is “funnier, it’s sexier, it’s lighter. We’re going to have fun this season.” He said the ABC drama has “been dreary for a long time,” before adding, “There’s just been a lot of separation and loss, so we want to show the characters having some fun. Also, a lot of the men are single now, so we’re going to explore what that dynamic is like.”

“You’re still going to need the tissue box every Thursday,” he promised, however, “because our guest stars are going to be coming in with new [medical] problems and crazy hospital scenarios.”

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour season premiere episode on Sept. 28 at 8p.m. ET on ABC.

