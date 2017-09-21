‘Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce’ Finale Preview: Delia Freaks Out Over Possible Pregnancy

Is Delia pregnant?! She thinks she might be in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the ‘Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce’ season 4 finale. Watch the preview now!

The girls all gather around Delia (Necar Zadegan) to try and calm her down amidst her pregnancy scare in this EXCLUSIVE Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce preview. “I am spinning out,” Delia says. “I’m sick, fatigued. I missed a period, and I am never late.” All of this is going down in the middle of a fancy party. But Delia has to vent to her girls now.

Phoebe (Beau Garrett) quickly takes charge. “Delia, you’ve just got to get a grip,” she tells her friend. “We can leave right now. Go get a test. Figure it out.” Delia starts spinning out again as she remembers that Paul has a city council debate in a couple of days. She doesn’t want to think about this possibly pregnancy right now. “If I am [pregnant], I’ll just take care it,” Delia says. Abby (Lisa Edelstein) steps in and assures Delia that they’ll all be there for her no matter what happens.

In the dramatic season 4 finale, Abby will also grapple with what to do with her father while making a last ditch effort to salvage her professional relationship with Barbara (Retta). Jo (Alanna Ubach) makes an impulsive decision that will affect the future of her business and her relationship with Albert (Brian Markinson). Phoebe finds another way to make money by renting out her house, only to be shocked when someone from her past appears on her doorstep.

The Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce finale will air Thursday, September 21, at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. This final episode of the season is going to bring all the drama, that’s for sure! See photos from season 4 now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think will happen in the Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce season 4 finale? Do you think Delia is pregnant? Let us know!