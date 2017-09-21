Foo Fighters & James Corden Jamming Inside A Guitar Center Store Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Day

Come for Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters singing along to their hits in the car, stay for James Corden licking a guitar in the middle of a local Guitar Center store after a drum battle.

James Corden, 39, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters just pulled off one of the best Carpool Karaoke segments for The Late Late Show with James Corden ever. Naturally, they sang along to the band’s classics like “All My Life” and “Learn to Fly” in James’ SUV on his “way to work,” before stopping by a Guitar Center store for a drumming session and hilarious impromptu performance. Watch the Sept. 20 video above!

There are many noteworthy moments in the episode, one of which has Dave recounting the riveting story of how he broke his leg in Sweden. Still, the funniest part comes at the very end, when James brings up how fun it was to be in a band for an hour, and how sad he is that it’s over — but we won’t spoil the band’s epic response for you. (Also, James and the band performing Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” inside Guitar Center for a group of unsuspecting bystanders is everything. See the gif below.) “Never saw any carpool Karaoke this energetic,” one fan commented on YouTube, and we agree.

The Carpool Karaoke spinoff is currently airing on Apple Music, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba and will.i.am‘s episode airing next on Sept. 26. Don’t miss it! See more Carpool Karaoke pics here.

