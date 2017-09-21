Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish Moving Forward With $118k Baby Shower Despite Sex Tape Scandal

Amid cheating allegations, Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish are determined to present a united front, reportedly refusing to cancel their uber expensive baby shower. You’ll never believe what will be at the party!

The show must go on! Although Kevin Hart, 38, is currently wrapped up in a shocking sex tape scandal, that’s apparently NOT stopping him and his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, 33, from continuing with their party plans. With Eniko’s due date quickly approaching, the couple are reportedly set to host a crazy-expensive baby shower next month, according to TMZ. And it looks like despite talks of Kevin allegedly cheating, the duo is determined to go all out for the shindig, even dropping a hefty chunk of change to have an animal performer attend! Click here to see beautiful pics of celeb’s baby bumps.

Eniko and Kevin are planning a Lion–King-themed shower on Oct. 1 at the Calamigos Beach Club in Malibu, according to the publication, and the trendy venue will be decked out in leopard print and pics of safari animals. To give the party a more personal touch, there’ll also be a Hart family photo on display along with a “silhouette of pregnant Eniko leading the way,” the website reports. Even better, the couple, who tied the knot in 2016, are reportedly having an “Experience Bar,” which will be where guests can taste exotic foods and even dress up like tribal warriors! Pretty wild, huh? That’s not all though!

Attendees will also have the option to participate in a game that’s similar to the game show “The Price Is Right.” Players can even win prizes! And of course Lion King music is expected to play the entire time. Needless to say, this extravagant shower does NOT come cheap, according to documents obtained by the media outlet. In total, the blowout affair is supposedly costing the Harts a whopping $117,855 — and that’s including paying $1,500 for a chimpanzee in a diaper! Clearly these two know how to go big or go home.

These baby plans, however, come as the comedian has found himself tangled in an extortion case over a sex tape. In the steamy video, Kevin reportedly appears to be seen in a sexually provocative manner with another woman, now revealed to be 27-year-old Montia Sabbag. It was claimed that she had been the one extorting the star, however, earlier this week, she denied the claims. Instead, she insisted she had nothing to do with the filming of the video.

