The Kardashian’s Store DASH Trashed By Woman With A Gun

Well, it looks like someone might not be a fan of the Kardashians. A woman reportedly walked into the family’s DASH store in West Hollywood on Sept. 21, knocked stuff off the counter and pointed a revolver gun at the cashier before bolting out the front door, a law enforcement source tells HollywoodLife.com. Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident, but 911 was called and police quickly swarmed the store on Melrose. An investigation is also underway. Click here to see pics of the Kardashians!

The unidentified caucasian woman, who has not yet been apprehended, reportedly showed up Thursday at 11:19 AM, and started ranting about Cuba, saying, “Free Cuba” and “Stay away from Cuba.” Police say it was not an attempted robbery — instead they think the woman is “mentally disturbed,” according to The Blast — and no one from the Kardashian family was in the store at the time of the incident. The Los Angeles County Sheriff tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “The call came in for an 1119. A white adult female walked into the DASH store on Melrose Avenue with hand gun, possibly a revolver and pointed the gun at an employee. She then mumbled something under her breath, knocked some items off the counter and walked out. There was not a robbery attempt on the store and none of the Kardashians were in the store at the time. It is possible the suspect could come back at some point as she was not apprehended and detectives are currently investigating the incident.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time cops have been called to the DASH store, which has been regularly featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Just last year — on June 6, 2016 — an arsonist threw a burning rag through the window of the store. At the time, witnesses said they saw a man throw a weighted, burning rag through the West Hollywood storefront window just after 11:15 PM. And just this past March, the storefront was vandalized with red spray paint.

