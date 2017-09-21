Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: The One Problem In Their Relationship That ‘Tests His Patience’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s relationship looks picture perfect, right?! Well, apparently there’s one issue that’s a constant battle for them! Details!

When it comes to Hollywood’s most lovey dovey duos, no one can hold a candle to Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47! There’s no denying that these two looked overjoyed to be together! However, according to our sources, there’s one big issue that’s come between them! And apparently it’s taken a toll on the country music star! Take a look back at Blake and Gwen’s relationship right here!

“Blake is a happy-go-lucky guy and is as fun as anyone can be and Gwen is a little more intense,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She gets upset easier and puts many of her concerns for her career and life on Blake. And Blake takes her emotions and tries to turn her thoughts to something more positive. But it does test his patience. He wishes that she would be more easy going and not worry about things so much but it’s currently one of the few tests in the relationship that Blake hopes changes in the future.”

And, as we previously reported, this isn’t the first thing to come between The Voice judges. Our sources say that, after teaching Gwen’s sons Zuma, 9, and Kingston Rossdale, 11, to fish, Blake’s anxious to take them out hunting. However, Gwen will not allow it! “Blake would love to teach the boys how to hunt deer during the upcoming season in Oklahoma, but Gwen is totally opposed to it,” a source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Gwen grew up in Orange County, and spent her free time as a teenager at the mall rather than out in the woods. Plus, she’s a vegan, so killing animals has never really been a part of her life, and that’s how she would like to continue.” Well, these two do come from drastically different worlds! But they still managed to find each other and give us hope!

