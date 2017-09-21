Aaron Carter: Cops Rush To Singer’s Home Amid Drug & Suicide Fears

So scary! Cops reportedly zoomed over to Aaron Carter’s home after receiving a concerned call about his welfare on Sept. 21. Family members and friends have been worried for weeks that he’s relapsing and suicidal, according to a shocking report.

Is Aaron Carter doing alright? The singer, 29, reportedly caused distress when a concerned caller contacted law enforcement on Sept. 21, according to TMZ. Cops reportedly rushed to his home after hearing that he appeared to be under the influence and Aaron supposedly answered the door for responding officers. The caller claims that something sounded off about Aaron, so police headed to his residence immediately. One of his neighbors previously stopped by to check on him, but no one responded when they knocked, sources tell the website. Family members have been worried for a few weeks now that Aaron was relapsing and possibly suicidal, TMZ reports. However, Aaron took to Twitter only one hour ago and didn’t mention anything about the reports. See pics of Aaron, here.

“I hope everyone’s having a blessed day 🙏🏻,” Aaron wrote via social media. “I’m always here.” It’s reportedly been a tough few weeks for the singer, especially after he received four welfare visits from police a short while ago, three of which were in a 24-hour span, according to legal documents acquired by E! News. Authorities at the St. Petersburg police department received an anonymous call reporting a suicide threat involving Carter on Sept. 7. Police were able to get to the singer’s home by 10:01 PM, according to police docs.

Fans are hoping for the best, since Aaron’s been going through a lot lately, but he continues to stay strong. The singer recently revealed that he had a life-changing experience on Sept. 5, since he got into a serious car accident. “This sh*t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f**ked up,” Aaron tweeted. Even though it destroyed his car, Aaron was relieved to make it out alive, taking to social media with a heartfelt message. “Life is really so precious, I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4,” he wrote. We’re keeping Aaron in our thoughts!

HollywoodLife.com reached out to Aaron’s rep for comment.

