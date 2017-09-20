Montia Sabbag: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Says She Was ‘Involved’ With Kevin Hart

Montia Sabbag has identified herself as the woman at the center of the Kevin Hart scandal. Before her Sept. 20 press conference, here’s everything we know so far about Montia.

1. Montia claims she was “briefly involved” with actor Kevin Hart. In a press release sent out by her lawyer Lisa Bloom’s law firm, The Bloom Firm, Montia, 27, alleges she was involved with the married actor “a month ago.” The press release also noted, “Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her characters.” No other details regarding their alleged involvement were revealed. In an Instagram video on Sept. 17, Kevin, 38, claimed that there was someone trying to make “financial gain” off of his “mistakes.” Kevin did not identify the person allegedly extorting him. TMZ has reported that there is an alleged “sexually suggestive” video that allegedly features Kevin and another woman. Montia has not confirmed or denied whether or not she is the woman in the alleged video of the actor.

3. She will be speaking at a press conference on Sept. 20. Montia and Lisa, 56, will be holding a press conference at 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 20 at The Bloom Firm’s Woodland Hills location in California. Montia and Lisa will be speaking about “the true facts of this situation, and will announce their next legal move.” This will be the first time Montia is speaking publicly about the scandal. Kevin has not responded to news of the press conference.

4. Montia’s lawyer is very high-profile. Lisa has represented a number of high-profile celebrities like Blac Chyna, 29, Kathy Griffin, 56, and Mischa Barton, 31. Lisa is the daughter of esteemed attorney Gloria Allred, 76.

4. Montia is an actress and model, according to her lawyer’s press release. There’s not any information out there about any of her current projects.

5. Is she on social media? Montia doesn’t have a verified Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook account that we know of. However, her accounts could be private.

