Christmas Abbott: 5 Things To Know About The Final Woman Standing On ‘Big Brother’

‘Christmas Joy,’ as most of her houseguests call her on ‘Big Brother,’ made it to the final three — but will she win it all? We’ll see it all go down on Wednesday’s finale, but here’s everything to know about her beforehand.

Christmas Abbott, 33, spent most of this season of Big Brother, rolling around the house on a scooter after breaking her foot, but she also has been playing hard since day one. She aligned early with Josh Martinez, who everyone else thought was a wild card. But apparently it worked!

Along with Josh, Christmas also aligned herself with vet Paul Abrahamian; even though he had also aligned himself with the rest of the house, it was this alliance he stayed true to in the end, and most are convinced he can beat them. But she’s not going down without a fight. Here’s a few fast facts to know about the last female standing!

1. She was in a life-threatening accident as a kid.

When she was 13, Christmas was in a horrible accident, and her life took a bad turn — she started getting into intense partying, which included drinking and drugs. She actually barely graduated high school; she tried enrolling in the Army but was rejected.

2. Her life changed when she was 22.

She joined Iraq’s US base working as a laundry attendant, and it was there she realized she needed to change. After being introduced to fitness training, she started a strict regime and it led to learning CrossFit.

3. Now, she’a fitness superstar!

Christmas has played in the CrossFit games, and has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated. In 2010, she opened her own gym, CrossFit Evoke. She’s also an Olympic weightlifter.

4. She was the first female to be a member of the NASCAR pit crew.

She worked in the pit in the Sprint Cup!

5. She’s a best-selling author.

In 2015, she released her first book, The Badass Body Diet: The Breakthrough Diet and Workout for a Tight Booty, Sexy Abs, and Lean Legs. Two years later, she released her second, The Badass Life: 30 Amazing Days to a Lifetime of Great Habits-Body, Mind, and Spirit.



HollywoodLifers, do you think Christmas will win?