Torrei Hart Vs. Eniko Parrish: Which Of Kevin Hart’s Wives Has The Cooler Instagram?

Torrei Hart and Eniko Parrish may have a guy in common, but their Instagram accounts couldn’t be more different. Click through to see Kevin Hart’s wives’ best photos and posts!

Torrei Hart, 39, goes for the sexier angle when she’s posting on Instagram, as demonstrated by her hundreds of hot pics. The hair care guru and Kevin Hart‘s ex-wife flaunts what she’s got! The mom of two has an incredible figure, and she accentuates her curves in hot yoga gear, low-cut jumpsuits, and skintight skirts. Every look is a 10! In one of our favorite photos on her account, Torrei looks gloriously happy in a cute, purple bikini while lounging on an inflatable swan float. She captioned it: “Stay happy!!! It drives the miserable, blood sucking, energy draining, fake positive but they are really negative, people crazy.”

Eniko Parrish, 33, has an ultra sexy Instagram account, too, but there’s a twist — she’s pregnant! Kevin’s wife loves posting photos of her baby bump and videos documenting her pregnancy. She’s a proud mama to-be, and her maternity clothing is always stylish. She also makes it a point to post photos of her family (not that Torrei didn’t). She has adorable pics of her cutie pie nieces, and tons of photos of herself and husband Kevin, despite their current marital woes. On their first wedding anniversary, August 13, she posted a series of beautiful photos from their wedding. The pics show her looking like a princess in her wedding dress, and lovely moments between herself and Kevin. They’re gazing in each other’s eyes and racing off after the ceremony, arms in the air in victory. Aww! Scroll through our gallery above to see Eniko and Torrei’s most amazing Instagram photos!

Eniko’s dealing with a lot right now. Kevin’s embroiled in an extortion scandal, with someone claiming they have a tape of Kevin and a woman named Montia Sabbag being intimate in his Las Vegas hotel room. Montia’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, confirmed that she is the woman in the tape, but it not the person extorting the comedian. She wanted to make it clear that Montia’s not suing Kevin, or asking for a cent from him. Kevin issued an apology to Eniko and his kids on September 16 via Instagram, without specifically mentioning the intimate tape.

