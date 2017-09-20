Tiny Working Hard To Keep Things ‘Hot In The Bedroom’ With T.I. After Reuniting

Tiny is pulling out all the stops to make sure she and T.I. have a hot sex life after reuniting. A big part of where things went wrong before was in the bedroom, so now she’s making intimacy a priority!

“Tiny is so happy that things with her and T.I. are back on track, but she’s not resting. She knows she needs to keep working at things to keep their relationship on solid ground. A big part of where things went wrong before was in the bedroom. She’s the first one to admit that she kind of shut down after she [gave birth to] Heiress and wasn’t that into intimacy. But now, she’s realized that has to be a priority,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And believe it or not, Tiny is going all out to keep things spicy in the bedroom!

“She’s doing all kinds of things. First of all, she went out and bought a whole closet full of new bedroom clothes. She threw out all her old boring stuff, like her ugly housecoat. Now she only wears cute stuff in front of her husband. She wants to be T.I.’s dream woman at all times and that takes work,” our source adds. “She’s been playing around a lot with wigs too, in and out of the bedroom because T.I. loves it when she changes her hair style. She’s got a short pink one and a really long straight platinum blonde one that goes past her butt — kind of like the way Kim Kardashian has been wearing her hair lately. And you should see the shoes she’s been wearing for him, he really loves super high stripper shoes. Tiny spent a fortune ordering all these amazing heels, she’s having a lot of fun and T.I.’s loving it too.” Sounds hot!

Fortunately, Tiny’s efforts seem to be working, as we also recently learned that their “hot sex” has saved their marriage. This, of course, comes just months after Tiny filed for divorce in December. She also refiled (in April) after they reconciled, but she has yet to pull the trigger on moving forward with an official split. Right now, things seem to be going in their favor!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Tiny, 42, spicing things up in the bedroom? Do you think it will help keep her relationship with T.I., 36, on solid ground? Tell us below!