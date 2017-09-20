Target Is Releasing A New Activewear Brand & It’s Everything We’ve Ever Wanted

Target is releasing it’s very own athleisure line, with prices starting at $14.99, and sizes ranging from XS to 4X! See photos of the trendy pieces below!

Does this mean we have to go to the gym? Fashion meets fitness meets function, Target revealed on Sept. 20. The massive chain is launching their own activewear line, called JoyLab, which will hit stores and the web on October 1. The line is TOTALLY affordable, and in a wide range of sizes, so everyone can get involved in looking cute and feeling great. The line features leggings, sports bras, jackets, bags — something for everyone. Target says the pieces can take you from “crunches to brunches” and looking at the line, they totally can! The clothes are stylish, modern, and cute!

The JoyLab line also comes in a variety of colors, prints and patterns. Red, black, teal, gray, floral — you name it. Whether you want to stand out or blend in, it seems like this line has something for everyone. We LOVE athleisure wear — who doesn’t? — but it can totally get expensive. So we’re THRILLED about this new line.

I mean, not thrilled that this probably means we actually have to get up off our couches, but either way…we’re excited. Target’s former collabs with designers have been so great and successful in the past — Jason Wu, Victoria Beckham, Lilly Pulitzer. They have totally transformed the category and made fashion accessible to the masses. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next!

