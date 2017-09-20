Simon Cowell Reveals Advice For Kelly Clarkson On ‘The Voice’: Re-Watch ‘American Idol’

Can’t wait to see Kelly Clarkson perform on the season finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’?! You are not alone! But for now, check out Simon Cowell’s advice for the new ‘Voice’ judge!

Love Kelly Clarkson, 35, as much as we do! Of course you do! And we’re betting you’re also planning to tune in for the songstress’s performance on the season finale of America’s Got Talent on Sept 20! Well, HollywoodLife.com recently sat down with someone Kelly knows all too well who offered her some cryptic advice regarding her new judging gig on The Voice! Of course we’re referring to Simon Cowell, 57! Here’s what he had to say! Check out more pics of Kelly and her hubby Brandon Blackstock, 40, right here!

When asked if Simon had any particular words of wisdom for the now-beloved singer, Simon kept it brief. “Yeah, watch back to the previous episodes of Idol,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Could he be referring to his own judging style? Is he recommending Kelly brush up on delivering bad news to people? It’s hard to imagine Kelly getting hurtful with anyone! However, if anyone knows how to spot talent, it’s definitely Simon!

The brutally blunt Brit also reminisced about when he first met the “Piece by Piece” singer on the first season of American Idol! “Kelly is one of my favorite-ever contestants. She, in my opinion, is part of the reason we’re all standing here tonight,” he revealed. “The first time I made one of the shows, an amazing singer won. Then she had a huge career. She was very loyal, very appreciative. So the fact that I’m here with 16 years later, it’s amazing.” Aww! So sweet! Who’s ready for an adorable reunion tonight?!

HollywoodLifers, are you liking Simon’s advice for Kelly?! Planning to watch her performance on AGT? Tell us your thoughts below!