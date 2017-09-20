Shania Twain Slays Performance Of Newest Hit & Duets With Mandy Harvey On ‘AGT’ Finale

It’s comeback season for Shania Twain! The country singer hit up the ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale to perform one of her biggest songs EVER with finalist Mandy Harvey, then belted out her new single, and it was EPIC!

For the first time in 15 years, Shania Twain is gearing up to release a new album…and after her performance on the America’s Got Talent finale Sept. 20, we’re more excited than ever. During the show, though, the 52-year-old started off by singing one of her older hits, “You’re Still The One,” and she was joined by season 12 finalist, Mandy Harvey, who is deaf and still sounded right on key. After the duet, Shania transitioned into performing her new song “Life’s About To Get Good,” and even after so many years away from the spotlight, she’s still got it. And can we also talk about how ageless she is?! She looked well younger than her years in that gold dress and thigh-high boots!

Shania has been through a lot since she released her last album, UP!, in 2002. She retired from music and performing in 2004, and moved off the public’s radar to Switzerland. During that time, she divorced her first husband, with whom she has one son, after finding out he had an affair with her best friend. She was also diagnosed with dysphonia (hoarse voice), which she obtained from a bout with Lyme Disease. In 2011, she remarried — her new husband used to be married to the friend her husband had an affair with.

Finally, in 2012, she found the strength and courage to return to the stage for her Las Vegas residency. Although she has released some music and collaborations since then, this upcoming record, Now, will be her first full-length studio album since Up! Needless to say, she has a whole lot of material to sing about based on what she’s been through in the last 15 years!

