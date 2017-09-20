Rosie O’Donnell Slams Pregnant Daughter: She’s Trying To Make Money Off My Ex’s Death

Just days after Rosie O’Donnell’s ex’s death, her estranged daughter, Chelsea announced she’s pregnant. Now, Rosie’s accusing Chelsea of trying to profit off the tragedy with her news.

Rosie O’Donnell has not had a good relationship with her adopted daughter, Chelsea Alliegro, for years, and on Sept. 19, she had a lot to say about her on Twitter. Chelsea announced that she was pregnant earlier that day, and publicly vowed that her mother will “not be in” the child’s life. The timing was interesting, as Rosie has been in the news a lot over the last week following the death of her ex-wife, Michelle Rounds. The former talk show host made sure to point out in her social media rant that she felt Chelsea was using Michelle’s tragedy as a way to make money by doing interviews like this.

“We have been here before Chelsea,” she wrote. “U wanna go a few rounds in public? Seems so. Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea.” In the past, Rosie has made it clear that she is not about Chelsea making money off discussing their relationship in interviews. Now, she’s also slamming reporters and producers for allowing this to happen. “f*** those predatory producers who continue to pay her money to tell her tales,” she added, and about Chelsea, tweeted, “She doesn’t want anything to do with me. Great. Stop doing interviews. Go live ur life.” Rosie also called Chelsea “vengeful” and said that she has made “distorted allegations” that are “hurting her family” in the interviews.

Chelsea ran away from Rosie’s home in 2015, and was found a week later at her boyfriend’s house. She met her husband, Nick Alliegro, 31, in 2016 and married him three months later. They live together in Texas. In her social media tirade, Rosie revealed that she hasn’t had contact with Chelsea since the 20-year-old was hospitalized in January — she doesn’t even have her daughter’s phone number.

https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

we have been here before Chelsea

u wanna go a few rounds in public

seems so Michelle's death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

she's 20

not a teen

she is married

and pregnant she doesn't want anything to do with me

great

stop doing interviews

go live ur life — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

I let go

I walked away

and she still does interviews

"do u see me mommy"

I see u Chelsea

hurting people in ur family

over and over — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chelsea purposely made her announcement at this time?