Rob Kardashian ‘Relieved’ Nightmare Blac Chyna Custody War’s Over: Dream Is His ‘Everything’

With Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna’s custody battle in the past, Rob’s focused on being ‘the best dad’ he can be to daughter Dream. We even learned exclusively money’s no object when it comes to his baby!

After months of fighting, Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29, have settled their custody war over daughter Dream Kardashian, 10 months. But although Rob has joint custody, their settlement did NOT come cheap. In fact, Rob reportedly has to pay Chyna a casual $20,000 a month in child support — and that’s after his lawyers brought her down from the whopping $50k she originally wanted! However, Rob’s apparently not sweating it, after all, he’s just thankful the whole thing is now over. Plus, he could never put a price on spending quality time with his little girl! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“Rob is really relieved it’s over and that he has joint custody,” a source close to Rob told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Dream is everything to Rob, and he really couldn’t care less about money, as long as he gets to see his daughter.” Even still though, $20k is A LOT, and Rob has certainly suffered emotional damage throughout this dramatic ordeal as well. “Pretty much the whole of this past year has been a nightmare for Rob, he’s been at the lowest he ever has been throughout his whole life,” our insider explained.

“All the family have been worried sick for him, and all they want is for Rob to put the whole Chyna scene behind him and move on — there’s still the revenge porn issue hanging though.” Ah yes, the revenge porn issue. To briefly recap, Rob posted nude images of Chyna back in July as revenge for her alleged cheating. Now that’s one more court battle Rob has to deal with. Once it’s over though, he’s determined to be there for Dream 100 percent! “Rob is willing to pay whatever Chyna wants to make it go away — he knows he messed up majorly, but he was really hurt and angry,” the source added. “Now, all Rob wants is to get his head together, rebuild his life, and be the best dad he can possibly be.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Chyna and Rob reached a custody agreement so quickly?