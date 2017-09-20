Mel B, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Who Have Tried The Rainbow Hair Trend

If you thought you had seen the last of bizarre hair colors, you were wrong. The latest trend in hair dye? Rainbows! From Mel B to Kylie Jenner and more, check out the stars rocking this seriously unique look.

Everyone was in awe of Mel B. when she showed up to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, September 19, with rainbow colored hair. Her short ‘do was the talk of the night, with all of the colors of the rainbow dyed in stripes over her natural curls. But guess what? As always in Hollywood, this isn’t the first time a wacky (but awesome) trend has been seen. In fact, some of your favorite young stars like Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne and Rita Ora have all rocked the rainbow dye! Now to be fair, not every celeb went for the full colors of the rainbow look like Mel B., but many stars have done multi-color looks that can only be described as unique.

Kylie went full pastel rainbow for Coachella in 2016, revealing the stunning look on her Instagram. In one picture, which is included in our gallery above, Kylie kept the pink and blue colored hair braided in the same style her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, loves to wear. In July 2017, Kylie’s rival, Blac Chyna, debuted her own rainbow hair style. For Chyna it was a pink, blue, green and yellow ombre look for her long, flowing waves. A month later, Kesha showed off a similar style at the MTV Video Music Awards! Kesha’s look was a little more fluid, with yellow, blue, green and pink colors overlapping throughout her mane. It was really beautiful! Check out the gallery above to see even more stars who went rainbow by clicking HERE.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about the rainbow hair trend? Is this something YOU would try out? Comment below, let us know why or why not!