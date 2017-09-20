Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Royal Baby #3: It’s A Girl, Report Claims

Kate Middleton & Prince William are preparing for another little princess, according to a new report! The article ALSO claims to know the unborn baby’s name. Find out here how Kate reportedly broke the news to family!

Are Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, getting a baby sister? According to OK! magazine, they are! In fact, Kate Middleton, 35, reportedly found out the exciting news on Sept. 7, the same day little George headed off to his first day of school. Even sweeter, she told her husband, Prince William, 35, in the cutest, most touching way — according to the mag. And the whole family couldn’t be happier about welcoming a new princess into the palace! Click here to see adorable pics of Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“They are over the moon,” a palace insider dished to the media outlet. “Expect the whole family to start celebrating as soon as Kate is up to it.” Kate, unfortunately, has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the same extreme-morning-sickness condition she experienced during her first two pregnancies. Sadly, due to her illness, Kate couldn’t join her husband in taking George to his first day of school. On the bright side, that same morning, the duchess reportedly got the exciting news that she and William are having another baby girl.

“Kate was overjoyed to have something to celebrate as a family, especially since she couldn’t be there for George that morning,” the insider said. And while the royal family has remained quiet about the sex of baby number three, the palace has apparently been “abuzz” with the news. “Once Kate told William and the kids, there was little hope for discretion,” the source added. First, Kate told her husband, the mag reports. Apparently, the mom-of-two hand wrote a letter to William in the voice of their unborn child. She signed the note, “Alice” — a name they had long discussed if they were to have another daughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Later that night, the media outlet claims Kate and Will told George and Charlotte by presenting them with pink cupcakes after dinner. “George couldn’t stop rubbing his mother’s tummy,” the insider shared. “He was too young to understand when Kate was pregnant with Charlotte, but this time he’s excited.” Aw! Alice is a family name, as it was the name of one of Queen Victoria‘s daughters AND the name of the mother of the Duke of Edinburgh.

This report should only be taken with a grain of salt however. After all, with George and Charlotte, the public never knew their genders until it was announced after their birth. Many media outlets even reported that William and Kate are very traditional and preferred waiting to find out the genders themselves AFTER the children were born.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Kate and William are having a little girl? Do you care either way?