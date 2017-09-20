Montia Sabbag Press Conference Live Stream: Woman ‘Involved’ With Kevin Hart Breaks Silence

Montia Sabbag has admitted to being ‘briefly involved’ with Kevin Hart in August. Now, she’s holding a press conference to clear up all the rumors about her involvement in his latest scandal. Live stream it here.

Throughout the last several days, various news reports have identified Montia Sabbag as the woman alongside Kevin Hart in an alleged “sexually provocative” video. The actress has stayed silent as her name has been dragged the mud, but now that she’s lawyered up, that all changes on Sept. 20. Montia hired Lisa Bloom to represent her, and the women are holding a press conference in Woodland Hills, California, so Montia can give her side of things for the first time. Below, you can find a link to a live stream of their Q&A session.

“Montia Sabbag was briefly involved with Kevin Hart a month ago,” Lisa Bloom wrote in a press release. “Since that time, she has been the subject of false, vicious attacks on her character. Ms. Sabbag and her attorney Lisa Bloom will speak out at a press conference about the true facts of this situation, and will announce their next legal move.” In case you haven’t been following, here’s what’s gone down: Kevin took to Instagram on Sept. 16 to issue a public apology to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and kids, amidst threats that someone would leak a “sexually suggestive” video of him and another woman if he didn’t pay big money.

In his apology video, Kevin admitted he made mistakes, but did not confirm whether or not this alleged tape existed. He did not directly mention the alleged extortion, either, but he did vow not to let “a person to have financial gain” from his mistakes. Ahead of the press conference, there was NO confirmation that Montia was the woman in the alleged video or if she was the one allegedly extorting the comedian. We will have to tune in to see if she addresses any of these allegations.

