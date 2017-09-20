‘Love & Hip Hop’ Reunion Ends When Bloody Cast Member Brawl Shuts Down Production

OMG! We knew that the cast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ doesn’t always get along, but, DAYUM, did they lay into each other during the taping of their reunion special. Apparently the whole thing ended in bloodshed! Yikes!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood‘s season 4 reunion was ANYTHING but warm and fuzzy during the taping on Sept. 20. In fact, the whole thing turned into a full on brawl! Cast members started screaming and fighting and then eventually things actually got full on physical, according to MediaTakeOut.com, who was in the building for the reunion’s taping. The fighting came down to two major stand offs between cast members who have had it out for each other this season.

One fight was between Hazel-E and Moniece, when when Hazel allegedly tried to come at her, but missed. However, Moniece still seemed totally shaken by the attack. But, according to MTO, that fight was truly NOTHING compared to the one that went down between Lazell and MissterRay. This brawl reportedly got so bad that blood was spilled. Lazell allegedly punched MissterRay to a pulp and even busted open his eye. Um, can you say OUCH!

Clearly, things had to end eventually. MTO reports that production on the reunion was shut down because it all just got way too out of hand. Paramedics were reportedly called to stitch up MissterRay after he got totally torn up! Of course, Lazell needed to have the final word on what actually went down and took to social media to rant about it to his fans. You can check out the video of his version of the events above. The story is definitely a doozy! Click here to see pics of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the crazy incident that ensued during the taping of the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion? Let us know below!