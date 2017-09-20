Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez & More Top 2017 Latin American Music Awards Nominations — Full List
Awkward! Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber are all nominated in the SAME category at the Latin American Music Awards this year. See the full list of nominations and tell us who should win!
Selena Gomez, 25, The Weeknd, 27, and Justin Bieber, 23, are all nominated for Favorite Crossover Artist at the 2017 Latin AMAs — talk about a love triangle! Telemundo announced the nominees via TV shows and social media platforms throughout Sept. 19, and you can check out the rest of the list below.
You’ll definitely want to watch the big event, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Oct. 26. It’ll be broadcast live at 9:00 PM EST that same night! Click here to see pics of the best red carpet fashion at last year’s ceremony.
The best part is that fans can vote for their fave artists! U.S. and Puerto Rican residents can vote at this link, while everyone else can vote on Twitter. So get on it, Selenators and Beliebers! (Does The Weeknd’s fandom have a name?)
Here’s the full list:
Artist of the Year
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Romeo Santos
Shakira
Wisin
New Artist of the Year
Christian Nodal
Ozuna
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Song of the Year
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Tengo Que Colgar”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Súbeme La Radio”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Nicky Jam, “El Amante”
Prince Royce & Shakira, “Deja Vu”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Album of the Year
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Prince Royce, Five
Romeo Santos, Golden
Shakira, El Dorado
Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Alejandra Guzmán
Gloria Trevi
Shakira
Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Luis Fonsi
Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Reik
Favorite Album – Pop/Rock
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes
Shakira, El Dorado
Favorite Song – Pop/Rock
CNCO, “Reggaeton Lento (Bailemos)”
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Súbeme La Radio”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Ricky Martin Featuring Maluma, “Vente Pa’Ca”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Favorite Artist – Regional Mexican
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Regulo Caro
Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
Favorite Album- Regional Mexican
Calibre 50, Desde El Rancho
Jenni Rivera, Paloma Negra Desde Monterrey
Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo
Favorite Song – Regional Mexican
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Tengo Que Colgar”
Calibre 50, “Siempre Te Voy A Querer”
Christian Nodal, “Adiós Amor”
Gerardo Ortiz, “Regresa Hermosa”
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes, “Te Regalo”
Favorite Artist – Urban
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Wisin
Favorite Album – Urban
J Balvin, Energía
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Zion & Lennox, Motivan2
Favorite Song – Urban
Farruko Featuring Ky-Mani Marley, “Chillax”
J Balvin Featuring Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky, “Safari”
Maluma, “Felices Los 4”
Nicky Jam, “El Amante”
Wisin, “Vacaciones”
Favorite Artist – Tropical
Gente de Zona
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Favorite Album – Tropical
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Alunizando
Prince Royce, Five
Romeo Santos, Golden
Favorite Song – Tropical
Gente De Zona, “Algo Contigo”
Héctor Acosta “El Torito”, “Amorcito Enfermito”
Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony, “Olvídame y Pega La Vuelta”
Prince Royce & Shakira, “Deja Vu”
Romeo Santos, “Imitadora”
Favorite Collaboration
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Súbeme La Radio”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”
Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
Favorite Crossover Artist
Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez
The Weeknd
