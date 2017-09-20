Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez & More Top 2017 Latin American Music Awards Nominations — Full List

Awkward! Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber are all nominated in the SAME category at the Latin American Music Awards this year. See the full list of nominations and tell us who should win!

Selena Gomez, 25, The Weeknd, 27, and Justin Bieber, 23, are all nominated for Favorite Crossover Artist at the 2017 Latin AMAs — talk about a love triangle! Telemundo announced the nominees via TV shows and social media platforms throughout Sept. 19, and you can check out the rest of the list below.

You’ll definitely want to watch the big event, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Oct. 26. It’ll be broadcast live at 9:00 PM EST that same night! Click here to see pics of the best red carpet fashion at last year’s ceremony.

The best part is that fans can vote for their fave artists! U.S. and Puerto Rican residents can vote at this link, while everyone else can vote on Twitter. So get on it, Selenators and Beliebers! (Does The Weeknd’s fandom have a name?)

Here’s the full list:

Artist of the Year

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Romeo Santos

Shakira

Wisin

New Artist of the Year

Christian Nodal

Ozuna

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Song of the Year

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Tengo Que Colgar”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Súbeme La Radio”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Nicky Jam, “El Amante”

Prince Royce & Shakira, “Deja Vu”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Album of the Year

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Prince Royce, Five

Romeo Santos, Golden

Shakira, El Dorado

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Alejandra Guzmán

Gloria Trevi

Shakira

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Enrique Iglesias

Juanes

Luis Fonsi

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Reik

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Shakira, El Dorado

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

CNCO, “Reggaeton Lento (Bailemos)”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Súbeme La Radio”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Ricky Martin Featuring Maluma, “Vente Pa’Ca”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Favorite Artist – Regional Mexican

Christian Nodal

Gerardo Ortiz

Regulo Caro

Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Favorite Album- Regional Mexican

Calibre 50, Desde El Rancho

Jenni Rivera, Paloma Negra Desde Monterrey

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Favorite Song – Regional Mexican

Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, “Tengo Que Colgar”

Calibre 50, “Siempre Te Voy A Querer”

Christian Nodal, “Adiós Amor”

Gerardo Ortiz, “Regresa Hermosa”

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes, “Te Regalo”

Favorite Artist – Urban

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Wisin

Favorite Album – Urban

J Balvin, Energía

Nicky Jam, Fénix

Zion & Lennox, Motivan2

Favorite Song – Urban

Farruko Featuring Ky-Mani Marley, “Chillax”

J Balvin Featuring Pharrell Williams, BIA & Sky, “Safari”

Maluma, “Felices Los 4”

Nicky Jam, “El Amante”

Wisin, “Vacaciones”

Favorite Artist – Tropical

Gente de Zona

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Favorite Album – Tropical

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Alunizando

Prince Royce, Five

Romeo Santos, Golden

Favorite Song – Tropical

Gente De Zona, “Algo Contigo”

Héctor Acosta “El Torito”, “Amorcito Enfermito”

Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony, “Olvídame y Pega La Vuelta”

Prince Royce & Shakira, “Deja Vu”

Romeo Santos, “Imitadora”

Favorite Collaboration

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno, Zion & Lennox, “Súbeme La Radio”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Favorite Crossover Artist

Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez

The Weeknd

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for at the Latin AMAs? Tell us in the comments!