Kylie Jenner Skips Out On Megyn Kelly Sit Down With Entire Family: WTF Happened?

Well, this is weird. The Kardashian’s littlest sister, Kylie Jenner, was allegedly a no-show to the family’s highly publicized interview with NBC’s latest anchor, Megyn Kelly. But why?

Sadly the short answer is that no one seems to know why. Kylie Jenner, who was still 19 at the time of the interview, wasn’t present in the lengthy one-on-one interview between Megyn Kelly and the extremely close Kardashian/Jenner sisters. While Kris Jenner led the pack, including Khloe, Kim, Kris, Kourtney and Kendall, one very important piece of their puzzle was missing: Kylie. The strange part? Kylie was reportedly on set the date of the interview, claims the Daily Mail, as she was photographed arriving in the parking lot. On top of that, she apparently snapchatted a video of herself on the set in a glam gold dress — but never actually sat down for the interview. So weird.

“She was supposed to be there, but didn’t show up at the last minute,” a source shared regarding the bizarre disappearance of Kylie. It’s pretty strange that she would miss this interview because it was set to be a huge one-on-one with Megyn and the Kardashian/Jenner sisters. The interview is airing on Sunday, September 24, in honor of the 10th anniversary of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Despite Kylie’s absence, her sisters made sure to keep her name in the conversation by gushing over the cosmetic empire she created before turning 20 years old. So, what happened? Did Kylie get into an argument with her family before the sit down? Did she have a prior obligation? Did she just forget? Fingers crossed we find out the answers to these mysteries very soon!

