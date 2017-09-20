Kourtney Kardashian’s Super Sexy, Toned Legs — Copy Her Top Fitness Move

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her long, toned legs in a sexy gold dress on Sept. 18, and now, we have her exact leg workout for you to copy!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, looks better than ever! The mother of three showed off her sexy legs in a mini dress recently, and has us wondering, what’s her leg workout!? We need to do those moves ASAP! She revealed her easy and cheap secret to sexy legs on her app and website on Sept. 19: “I regularly use resistance bands in my workouts and swear they are the secret to toning my upper thighs. The tension in the band increases as you stretch them, challenging and toning your muscles during your range of motions. Try my resistance band workout below.”

Kourtney wrote:

“THE MOVE: Standing side extension with resistance band

TONES: Quads and inner thighs

HOW TO: Secure the resistance band around your thighs, just above your knees. Keep one leg stable with your knees slightly bent. Extend the other leg out as far as you can to the side, then bring your feet back together. Keep your head facing forward, back straight and stomach tight. Do 3 sets of 20 reps of each leg.”

Resistance bands are so great, because they are tiny and light. They are the perfect thing to bring to a gym with you, on a trip, and/or just to have in your home because they take up basically no space! All of the Kardashian sisters have amazing legs — vote on your fave right here!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to try Kourtney Kardashian’s leg workout?