Kelly Clarkson Rocks New Hit ‘Love So Soft’ & Reunites With Simon On ‘AGT’ Finale

We are SO here for this new era of Kelly Clarkson! Just two weeks after the American Idol winner released her first new song of 2017, “Love So Soft,” she took the stage to sing it during the America’s Got Talent finale on Sept. 20. First, though, Kelly joined finalists Angelica Hale and Kechi for a quick rendition of her song, “Stronger,” before transitioning into the new stuff. As always, she sounded incredible, belting out the powerful pop track and keeping the audience totally entranced as she owned the venue. Plus, she looked stunning in an all back ensemble with her hair in waves, paired with rosy makeup. She also reunited with Simon Cowell, 15 years after being crowned the first winner of American Idol in 2002. See that pic below!

On Sept. 7, along with the release of “Love So Soft,” Kelly announced that her upcoming seventh studio album called The Meaning of Life will be released on Oct. 27. The record was initially expected to come out in June, but was pushed back to come out in the fall instead. This is Kelly’s first full record since Piece By Piece, which dropped in Feb. 2015, and fans are more excited than ever to hear what she’s been working on in the last two years. Of course, Kelly has been busy raising a family — her second child, Remington, was born in April 2016 — so we don’t blame her for taking some time away from the spotlight!

Now that she’s back, though, we can expect a lot of big things to come. Usually with a new album, an artist announces a tour, so don’t be surprised if Kelly hits the road next summer. Plus, next spring, she’s serving as a coach on season 14 of The Voice alongside Blake Shelton, Adam Levine and one more still-unnamed star. We cannot wait!

