Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ Tour: See The Wild Outfits She Wears Onstage Throughout The Show

Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ tour has kicked off, and it’s already amazing! The outfits from her first show are insanely cool, and we’ve got pics of every single one. Check out the looks you should expect to see on her tour!

If Katy Perry‘s first Witness concert stop on September 19 was any indication, the rest of the tour is going to be incredible. Katy, 32, brought the house down at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, and looked like a million bucks doing so. We’re positively dying over her unique and insane outfits worn throughout the show. And after seeing what she’s rocking, we’ve got her fingers crossed that she turns them out for the rest of the tour. Scroll through our gallery above to see every single wild look!

True to typical Katy form, the “Swish Swish” singer rocks a variety of brightly colored wigs in the show. Her tightly cropped hair probably makes this a lot easier than during her previous tours. The best looks are definitely when she matches the flashy wigs to her risqué outfits. At one point during her first concert, she dons a long, fire engine red wig that perfectly matches her patent leather pants and sparkly top. It totally goes with her backup dancers’ outfits, too!

At another point, she goes full Cher with a jeweled, Egyptian pharaoh-style headpiece paired with a dramatic, silver gown. It’s seriously incredible. Katy’s really leaning into latex looks for this tour. One of the standouts is what one could argue is a jumpsuit, though it barely covers her body! The blue latex outfit only covers stripes of skin on her legs, leading up to the illusion of shorts and a crop top. It’s made even more interesting with the addition of a structured, pointy bra. So cool! Click through our gallery above to see every amazing look!

