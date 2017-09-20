Chrissy Teigen & John Legend: Trying For A Baby Boy Next — We’ve Got Embryos Ready

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are looking forward to baby #2! And after welcoming daughter Luna in 2016, they already know they’re giving her a little brother next. In fact, their male embryos are all ready to go!

John Legend, 38, and Chrissy Teigen, 31, may be expanding their family sooner rather than later! Speaking with US Weekly in a recent interview, the singer revealed they’re ready for a second child “soon,” and they’ve already started planning. In fact, after purposefully choosing their 17-month-old daughter, Luna‘s, sex, they knew all along their second little one would be a boy — they even have male embryos set aside for when they’re officially ready for round two. Click here to see adorable pics of Luna’s 1st birthday celebration.

“Hopefully we’ll have even more [kids] in the future,” John told the publication. And Chrissy couldn’t agree more. “How would I not want to expand my family with this beautiful person?” she added. “He’s just everything.” Aw! Although Chrissy suffered from debilitating postpartum depression after giving birth in April 2016, she’s not afraid to dive back into pregnancy. “Now I know how to catch it quicker,” she told the media outlet. “In a sick parent way, I’d honestly feel bad having this pregnancy be enjoyable start to finish, knowing that it happened with Luna.”

This isn’t the first time Chrissy and John have been open about not only their fertility struggles, but also their plans to have a boy after Luna. During a red carpet interview with E! News on the SAG Awards’ red carpet in January, Chrissy candidly told Giuliana Rancic, “Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!” John has said the same. When asked about his adorable daddy-daughter relationship with baby “LuLu,” the singer replied, “My wife’s a little bit jealous. We’ve got to have a boy too, so she can feel that same feeling.” We can’t wait for a second Legend baby to arrive!

And despite recent “trouble in paradise rumors,” Chrissy and John remain one of the strongest and happiest couples in Hollywood. “Kids, friends, and work are hard,” she told US, reportedly getting emotional as she noted the relationship with her husband is “the easiest part of everything.” She even added, “I told [John] the number one reason we are not getting divorced is because I refuse to see another woman with my baby.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Chrissy and John to have baby number two? Do you think they’ll announce a pregnancy sometime next year?