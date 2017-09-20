Jimmy Kimmel Slams New GOP Healthcare Bill: It Fails ‘The Jimmy Kimmel Test’

Jimmy Kimmel totally came for GOP Senator Bill Cassidy on Sept. 19 in a vicious monologue where he criticized the politician for crafting a health care bill that breaks the promises he previously made to Jimmy! This bill totally ‘fails’ the ‘Jimmy Kimmel Test’!

Senator Bill Cassidy, 59, better watch his back. Jimmy Kimmel, 49, is seriously ticked off that the GOP politician didn’t put his money where his mouth was after making healthcare bill promises to the late night host when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in May! Because of his betrayal, Jimmy totally came for the Republican in his monologue on Sept. 19. The late night host just can’t believed that Cassidy would “lie to his face” and create and push a bill that does not give any of the protections he promised Jimmy! “This new bill actually does pass ‘the Jimmy Kimmel Test’ – but a different ‘Jimmy Kimmel Test,'” the host said, while ripping apart the new legislation Cassidy is supporting. “In this one, your child with a pre-existing condition will get the care he needs if, and only if, his father is Jimmy Kimmel. Otherwise you might be screwed.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Test” the host is referencing came about when the senator appeared on his show after Jimmy gave an emotional speech on the importance of the Affordable Care Act, after his infant son, Billy, needed open-heart surgery immediately after being born. The speech went viral and Bill said on CNN that any new health care legislation would need to pass “The Jimmy Kimmel Test.” That means it would have given protections like bans on lifetime caps and get rid of rate hikes due to pre-existing conditions. Cassidy then promised Jimmy personally, on his show, he would not allow a bill to get past him that didn’t met those requirements. However, now Cassidy is specifically supporting legislation that is a total slap in the face to Jimmy and other Americans who were relying on these protections! Click here to see pics of Jimmy’s son Billy.

“Most of the congresspeople who vote on this bill, probably won’t even read it and they want you to do the same thing,” Jimmy said to his viewers. “They want us to treat it like an iTunes service agreement. And this guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied right to my face.” Jimmy is begging his audience to call their congresspeople and tell them to oppose this bill. “Before you post a nasty Facebook message saying I’m politicizing my son’s health problems, I want you to know, I am politicizing my son’s health problems, because I have to,” Jimmy said, getting ready for anyone who is about to shade him for his comments. “My family has health insurance, we don’t have to worry about this, but other people do. So you can shove your disgusting comments where your doctor won’t be giving you a prostate exam once they take your health care benefits away.”

