Is Jennifer Lawrence Secretly Engaged To BF Darren Aronofsky?

A winter wedding is on the way for Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofksy, who are secretly engaged, according to a shocking new report!

Now that their press tour for Mother! is coming to an end, Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky are reportedly getting ready to take a big step in their personal lives! The pair, who have been dating for about a year, are planning a wedding for sometime in the next few months, according to a new report from Life & Style. “[They] want to be married by the new year,” the mag’s insider dishes. “They have a really strong connection. She’s always said she’ll know when the right guy comes along, and Darren is that guy. They can’t wait to tie the knot. They’re just crazy about each other.”

Jennifer and Darren got together on the set of Mother!, a film she starred in and he directed. Although they tried to keep hush-hush about their romance for many months, photographers caught them out together on various occasions. Finally, while discussing the movie in the September issue of Vogue, Jennifer confirmed that the romance was real. “For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as a human,” she explained. “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.” They also posed for their first red carpet photos as a couple at the movie’s NYC premiere on Sept. 13.

As for the rumored wedding, Life & Style reports, “Neither of them wants some over-the-top thing. It will be intimate and classy, with special friends, family and some celebrity guests.” The mag claims that Darren’s son Henry, who he shares with ex, Rachel Weisz, will also play an important part of the ceremony.

